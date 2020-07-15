Thai Vi Temple – peaceful place in Ninh Binh province
Thai Vi Temple was built by King Tran Thai Tong in 1258 after his victory of the invading Chinese forces (Photo: VNA)
The temple has gained popularity due to its cultural value but also because of the stone carving art of Ninh Binh’s sculptors (Photo: VNA)
The main parts of the temple are built from stone, as well as the altar and worshiping items (Photo: VNA)
Outside the temple, there are Ngu Mon (Five arches) that are made of stone pillars. In front of the temple, there is an ancient well called Ngoc Well made of green stone with clear and full water all year round (Photo: VNA)
The temple was built in “Noi Cong Ngoai Quoc” (Internal attack with outside support) style. There are 3 houses of Bai Duong, Trung Duong and Chinh Tam (Main Bedroom), all of them are made of ironwood and monolithic blue stone pillars that are skilfully and artistically carved (Photo: VNA)
The temple has many ancient works that have cultural and historical value, such as the temple arch, stone horse, bell-tower and especially a row of monolithic stone pillars in the temple (Photo: VNA)