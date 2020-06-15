World Thailand promotes marketing-led production strategy The Thai Ministry of Commerce has teamed up with the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to drive a marketing-led production strategy, aiming to upgrade Thailand into a hub of quality agricultural products and food. ​

World Cambodia-Thailand trade hit 3.1 billion USD in four months Two-way trade between Cambodia and Thailand hit 3.1 billion USD in four months of this year, up 18.3 percent year-on-year, Cambodia’s Fresh News website quoted the Cambodian Embassy in Thailand as saying on June 13.

World Philippines: Two policemen killed in attack Philippine authorities said on June 14 that two policemen have been killed and two others wounded after suspected Abu Sayyaf extremists attacked a police station in a remote town in the southern province of Sulu.

World Singapore sees record weekly dengue infections The National Environment Agency (NEA) of Singapore has said the weekly number of dengue cases in the island state has reached a record high, with 895 people diagnosed in nearly six days, surpassing the 891 infections reported for one week in 2014.