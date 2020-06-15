Thai Vietjet announces five new Thai domestic routes
Thai Vietjet, a subsidiary of Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet Air, has announced and opened ticket sales from June 15 for five new domestic routes in Thailand.
These five new routes will connect the capital Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) with famous tourism and cultural destinations from North to South of Thailand including Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani.
The five new routes extend Thai Vietjet’s domestic flight network to 12 domestic routes, connecting 11 destinations in Thailand.
In celebration of the new routes launching, more than 500,000 promotion tickets from only 5 THB (approx. 16 US cents) (excluding taxes and fees) are given away for five days from June 15 - 19 during the golden hours between 12:00 and 14:00 (GMT 7) on website www.vietjetair.com. The promotion tickets are available for the travel period from July 1 till end of December this year.
Thai Vietjet also organize a lucky draw with the prize of five-month free travel with Thai Vietjet for all customers booking tickets on the promotion site at skyfun.vietjetair.com.
Currently, Thai Vietjet is operating stable flight operation covering Thailand domestic network including routes between Bangkok and Chiang Mai/ Chiang Rai/ Phuket/ Krabi/ Udon Thani.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
Recently, Vietjet has also increased its Vietnam domestic flight network to 53 routes with eight new routes connecting Hanoi with Dong Hoi (Quang Binh province); Hai Phong city with Quy Nhon (Binh Dinh province); Vinh (Nghe An province) with Phu Quoc (Kien Giang province); Da Nang city with Phu Quoc, Da Lat (Lam Dong province), Buon Ma Thuot (Dak Lak province), Vinh and Thanh Hoa province. These new routes will commence operation from June 18./.