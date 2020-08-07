World Philippines suffers reduction in June manufacturing production The Philippines’ manufacturing production slumped in June due to negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the country’s Statistics Authority (PSA).

World Singapore allows 265,000 foreign workers to return About 265,000 foreign workers in construction, marine shipyard and processing sectors have been given the green light to return to work in Singapore, said the country’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

World CPTPP members reiterate backing of trade liberalisation The CPTPP Commission’s third meeting was held on August 6 and ended with the approval of a ministerial joint statement reiterating the members’ commitment to back trade liberalization, and multilateral trade.

World ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting set for September As the ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam is completing preparations for the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-53) and related meetings in September, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.