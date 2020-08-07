Thai Vietjet commences 10th domestic service in Thailand
Thai Vietjet has inaugurated its maiden flight VZ330 from capital city of Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) to Nakhon Si Thammarat, an administrative center of southern Thailand and one of the most ancient cities of the country.
Thai Vietjet commences 10th domestic service in Thailand (Photo: Vietjet Air)
The debut flight took off with guests of honour onboard - Siripat Phatthakun, Governor of Nakhon Si Thammarat and safely landed with lively greetings by water salute and flowers to passengers from Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport and Tourism Authority of Thailand Nakhon Si Thammarat Office.
Celebrating the inaugural flight, Thai Vietjet delivered an enjoyable experience surprised with an in-flight entertainment performed by Thai singer “GunGun”, along with corporate souvenirs gifted to all passengers.
Thai Vietjet’s latest service operates from August 6 with one return flight daily and increases to four flights daily within October, with flight duration of around 1 hour 15 minutes. Having received excellent response from the market for this new route to Nakhon Si Thammarat, the airline has also completed its operational readiness for up to five flights daily by end of the year.
The new route’s tickets are available for booking on website www.vietjetair.com and “Vietjet Air” mobile app, starting from 199 THB (6.4 USD), excluding tax and fees, for one-way fare.
Online check-in service for domestic passengers travelling out of Suvarnabhumi airport are now available for more convenience. All Vietjet flights are in alignment with all global standards and guidelines from the local authorities, including aircraft disinfection.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
Thai Vietjet is cooperating with Vietjet to extend its flight network and provide more opportunities for travellers in the world to discover Thailand and many other countries. Currently the airline operates 13 domestic routes from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ubon Ratchathani, Surat Thani plus the direct flights from Chiang Rai to Phuket, Udon Thani, Hat Yai 8, and routes connecting Thailand and Vietnam such as Bangkok to Da Lat/ Da Nang, and more international routes from Thailand to mainland China./.