Thai Vietjet to launch direct Phu Quoc - Bangkok route in October
Thai Vietjet will connect Vietnam’s famous tourism island of Phu Quoc with Thailand’s capital city of Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi), starting October 12, 2022, offering further opportunities and flexible travel choices to its passengers while boosting tourism recovery after the travel restrictions have been lifted.
In the beginning, the Phu Quoc - Bangkok route will operate four flights a week every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with an approximate flight duration of 1 hour 15 minutes. To celebrate the new service, the airline is also launching a special promotion with fares from just 21 USD, excluding taxes and fees, for travelling on the new service between Phu Quoc and Bangkok, available for booking from August 25 – 31, 2022 at www.vietjetair.com or Vietjet Air mobile app.
“We are delighted to further connect Thailand with one more top travel destination of Vietnam - ‘Phu Quoc’, the emerging island in the south of the country, providing people and tourists more travel options with affordable fares and flexibility. Vietjet’s new international services would help facilitate the region's growing travel demand and stimulate the trade recovery, particularly, the international tourism industry and aviation business,” said a Vietjet leader.
Bangkok is always among top destinations in Southeast Asia and favoured by Vietnamese tourists. The “City of Angels” owns stunning view of the boat-filled Chao Phraya River, the spectacular Grand Palace, and numerous lively night markets.
Vietjet is the largest carrier operating between the two countries in terms of capacity, offering direct services from Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City/ Da Nang to Bangkok and the only direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and Phuket. The airline will also re-launch the Ho Chi Minh City – Chiang Mai route from September 1, 2022 to serve the leisure and pilgrimage tourism demand during the year end season. Both Vietnam and Thailand have lifted all arrival regulations relating to COVID-19. Especially, the Thai government has increased the period of visa-free stay for tourists from over 50 countries including Vietnam, from 30 days to 45 days which will be effective from this October.
Thai Vietjet has continuously expanded its international flight network to many top tourist destinations./.