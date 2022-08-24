Business Japan’s IHI Corp. accredits Doosan Vina’s quality, sypply capacity The Japanese heavy-industry manufacturer IHI Corporation has presented the Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam Company (Doosan Vina) a certificate to recognise its quality and capacity in supplying equipment for the Van Phong 1 (VP1) Thermal Power Plant on schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business HCM City hosts fisheries int’l exhibition The Vietnam Fisheries International Exhibition (Vietfish) 2022 kicked off at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on August 24.

Business Vietnam faces challenges in ensuring sustainable development: insiders As a rapidly growing economy, Vietnam is facing many difficulties in ensuring energy security, green and sustainable development, insiders have said.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,232 VND/USD on August 24, down 5 VND from the previous day.