An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)

Hanoi, (VNA) - Thai Vietjet, a subsidiary of Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet Air, has confirmed its operation of weekly semi-commercial flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Bangkok every Friday starting January 8, 2021, with the hope to gradually recover the travel and trade between the two countries after a long suspension since March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flights are expected to provide convenient and valued choices for passengers returning home during the travel restricted period.

Passengers, either Thai citizens or foreigners, who travel from Ho Chi Minh City to Bangkok are advised to visit skyfun.vietjetair.com to search for and book needed flights. Travel instructions, including required documents and quarantine conditions by Thai authorities, are also provided in simplified version during the booking process. For more information regarding the travel regulations in Thailand, passengers may contact consular.hom@mfa.go.th and LINE Official account @rtcg.hcmc

In addition, those who want to travel from Bangkok to Ho Chi Minh City, may contact Thai Vietjet's helpdesk at group.bkk@vietjetair.com for further information and guidance. Passengers are required to prepare and complete all needed documents prior to departure to Vietnam, before taking standard quarantine upon arrival.

Workers disinfect a Vietjet air craft (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

VNA