Vietjet aircrafts (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) - Thai Vietjet - the operator with most flight services between Vietnam and Thailand, has announced that the carrier will resume its international air service linking the Thai capital city of Bangkok and the central beach city of Da Nang in Vietnam from March 27, 2022.



Accordingly, in the early stage, the Bangkok-Da Nang air route will be operated with three flights a week on every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, with the flight time of around 1 hour and 40 minutes per leg. Further frequency can be increased later subject to market demand.



Thai Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh said the firm commits to contributing to the recovery of international travel in the soonest time.



The service connecting Bangkok with Da Nang is the firm’s next tourism bridge between Thailand and Vietnam after the current Bangkok-Ho Chi Minh City route, and it will continuously expand its flight network to provide more new safe services to more than 170 million people of the two countries in the near future, she noted.



Vietjet provides the largest number of flights between Vietnam and Thailand with the current Bangkok-HCM City route operating up to 6 flights a week.



In addition, Thai Vietjet will launch a new service connecting Bangkok and the Cambodian capital city of Phnom Penh in March, with more destinations to be added to its flight map in coming time.



In the next phase, Vietjet will reopen its entire international flights and look to launch new routes to India and Australia to meet demand of passengers in the Asia-Pacific region.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organiations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.