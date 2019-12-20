Business Private sector should be pillar of Vietnam economy: expert The private sector in Vietnam should receive support to become a pillar of the national economy, said Nguyen Thi Nga, Chairwoman of BRG Group.

Business Hanoi, AEON join hands to cut out single-use plastic from supermarkets Hanoi’s Department of Industry and Trade and AEON Vietnam Co., Ltd will work together to reduce single-use plastics in supermarkets and AEON Mall Ha Dong under a project launched on December 19.

Business Finance Ministry responds to Moody’s latest rating action The Vietnamese Ministry of Finance (MoF) on December 18 said Moody's Investors Service’s decision to confirm Vietnam’s rating at Ba3 but change the outlook to negative was not appropriate, given it is grounded on an isolated incident and does not adequately recognise the Vietnamese Government’s instituted policies and procedures to ensure smooth and timely debt repayment on government guaranteed borrowings.