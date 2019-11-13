Thailand: 10,000 sign up for 100-baht tourism offer within minutes
All the slots on the 100-THB tourism campaign, where another 10,000 slots were released on November 13, the second day of the sign up period, were all filled within minutes.
Tourists in Thailand (Source: Bangkok Post)
Bangkok (NNT/VNA) – All the slots on the 100-THB tourism campaign, where another 10,000 slots were released on November 13, the second day of the sign up period, were all filled within minutes.
Those who have yet to seize one of these offers can try again on December 11 and 12 this year.
All the slots for the 100-THB Thailand tourism offer released in the morning of November 13 were filled by 6:05 a.m.
A survey shows that the campaign is receiving good feedback from the public, resulting in the #100เดียวเที่ยวทั่วไทย (100 THB tour across Thailand) reaching number 1 on Twitter’s top trending topics.
The 100-THB Thailand tourism packages campaign will allow those who have successfully signed up, to purchase tourism products and services at a discounted price. The Tourism Authority of Thailand will offer 40,000 of these packages for sale at only 100 THB each, including plane tickets, hotel stays, restaurant packages, tour bus tickets, rental car packages, spa packages, one day trips, and amusement park tickets across Thailand./.