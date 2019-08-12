Bangkok (VNA) – Thai authorities said on August 11 that more than 200 houses have been damaged in the southern province of Satun by torrential rain and storms.



National police chief General Chakthip Chaijinda has ordered all police units in Satun to send mobile units to the hardest-hit areas to help victims and remove fallen trees from roads.



TV footage showed victims using police stations in Satun as temporary shelter and local media reported that four tour operators have been advised to suspend trips to islands and waterfalls in the province.



The Thai Meteorological Department on the same day warned of heavy rain and strong winds in southern and eastern provinces, such as Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, Satun, Chanthaburi and Trat on August 11 – 12.



With waves forecast to be up to 4 metres, ships were warned to proceed with caution and small boats were strongly advised to remain ashore. –VNA