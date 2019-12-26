Thailand: 2004 tsunami victims commemorated
Hanoi (VNA) – A ceremony to commemorate victims of 2004 earthquakes and tsunamis, the most severe in the world history, took place at Ban Nam Khem Tsunami Memorial Park, Phang Nga province of Thailand on December 26.
Speaking at the event, Thai Deputy Interior Minister Nipon Bunyamanee said the government wants to raise safety standards and awareness of all sectors about the preparation and protection of people against disasters.
He added that December 26 has been designated as National Day against Disasters.
A commemoration ceremony for Muslim, Christian and Buddhist victims was also held.
At least 1,400 died from tsunami in Ban Nam Khem fishing village.
The 9.1-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Sumatra, Aceh province, Indonesia, caused trigger a tsunami that claimed nearly 230,000 lives in 14 countries along the Indo-Pacific, causing a loss of billions USD.
In Thailand, over 8,000 were killed and went missing, nearly 400 of them remain unaccounted for./.
