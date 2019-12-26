World Indonesia remembers 2004 tsunami victims A memorial was held on December 26 in the Indonesian province of Aceh for the victims of the Indian Ocean tsunami 15 years ago, one of the worst disasters in history.

World Cambodia’s new strategy to push agriculture to modernise The Cambodian Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries on December 25 launched a five-year strategic plan which focuses on making the agriculture sector more competitive and resilient to climate change.

World Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in Philippines Typhoon Phanfone left at least 16 people dead in the Philippines as of December 26 morning after the monster storm roared ashore on Christmas Day.