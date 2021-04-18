World Phnom Penh market closed as new COVID-19 infections increase Cambodia’s Phnom Penh capital city on April 17 decided to close the well-known vegetable market Doeum Kor for two weeks as about 100 vendors and security guards there were found infected with COVID-19.

World Malaysian business circle urges gov’t to expedite ratification of RCEP, CPTPP The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has urged the government of Malaysia to expedite the ratification process for the two major free trade agreements (FTAs) — the Regional Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (RCEP) and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) — soon to help local manufacturers or exporters to recover faster during the post-pandemic era.

World US President nominates Marc Evans Knapper as ambassador to Vietnam US President Joe Biden has nominated Marc Evans Knapper, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Japan and the Republic of Korea in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs at the Department of State, to be US ambassador to Vietnam, according to a White House statement.

ASEAN ASEAN Foundation launches Social Enterprise Development Programme The ASEAN Foundation on April 16 launched the ASEAN Social Enterprise Development Programme (SEDP) and a webinar to discuss regional social enterprise-related issues.