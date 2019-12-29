World 89th joint patrol on Mekong River concludes The 89th international joint patrol on the Mekong River concluded on December 27, with China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand taking part.

World Thailand breaks tourism record Thailand has broken its tourism record with the arrival of 39 million international tourists in 2019, up from about 38 million in the previous year.

World Indonesia wins deals worth 16 bln VND at Vietnam Expo 2019 Indonesian firms reached deals worth 16 billion VND (695,000 USD) at the Vietnam Expo 2019 that took place earlier this month in Ho Chi Minh City, said Chief Indonesian Trade Attaché in Hanoi Mohammad Iqbal Djamil.