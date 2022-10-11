A street in Thailand (Photo: https://coconuts.co/)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on October 10 chaired a meeting on the preparations for the upcoming 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) in Bangkok in November this year.



Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said after the meeting that Prayut acknowledged the preparations and thanked relevant organisations for working hard to prepare for the event.



Anucha said that Thailand will host the event on the theme “Open. Connect. Balance.” He reported progress in several areas.



To facilitate trade and investment, APEC member economies support Thailand’s idea of reviewing the discussions of the Free Trade Area of the Asia- Pacific, while the meeting of ministers responsible for trade agreed to make a plan for the concrete result, he said.



To reconnect the region, especially in tourism and travel, Thailand pushed for reconnecting with APEC by making an information portal, issuing guidelines to support the consistency of vaccine certificates, and increasing the number of APEC Business Travel Card holders.



For promoting sustainable and inclusive growth, Thailand is making "Bangkok Goals" on a bio-circular-green economy, which has reached its final phase, he added.



Anucha said several leaders from APEC economies, special guests, and representatives from international organisations have agreed to join the meeting./.