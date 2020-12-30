Thailand adds eight special holidays in 2021 to stimulate domestic tourism
Thai people wear face masks to protect themselves from coronavirus. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s cabinet on December 29 approved eight special holidays for 2021 in a bid to boost local tourism.
According to deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul, February 12 will be a holiday for the Lunar New Year, which normally is not an official holiday.
Another special holidays included April 12 as another Songkran holiday and July 27 as a holiday in lieu of the Buddhist Lent day.
Some of the approved events combining with weekends create long holidays in February, April, July and October.
The newly planned holidays were aimed at stimulating tourism. Heads of government and private organisations could decide if they would use the special holidays or not, in the way that would not affect their operations, said Traisuree.
According to official data, Thailand hosted 3,065 foreign tourists in November, the second month of receiving long-stay visitors since a ban was imposed in April to keep COVID-19 infections under control.
The country recorded 155 more cases of COVID-19 on December 29, including 134 community infections./.