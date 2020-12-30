World FTA, RCEP key driver for Cambodia’s post-COVID-19 economic growth The recently-signed Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade pact are expected to be a key driver to reboot Cambodia's economic growth in the post-COVID-19 era.

World Economists optimistic about Malaysia’s GDP expansion Economists have maintained their 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecasts for Malaysia after November exports fared better than the consensus estimate.

World New developments related to COVID-19 in Cambodia, Laos, Philippines The Cambodian Government allowed private schools to reopen from December 29 and public schools to start the new academic year on January 11, 2021.

World Thai Vietjet to launch semi-commercial flights from HCM City to Bangkok starting January 2021 Thai Vietjet, a subsidiary of Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet Air, has confirmed its operation of weekly semi-commercial flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Bangkok every Friday starting January 8, 2021, with the hope to gradually recover the travel and trade between the two countries after a long suspension since March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.