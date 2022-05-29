Thailand adjusts daily Covid-19 count
The Department of Disease Control (DDC) of Thailand has removed ATK results from its daily Covid-19 count because most of these cases are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, according to The Nation.
The newspaper quoted Dr. Sumanee Wacharasint, director of the risk communication and health behaviour development division, as saying on May 29 that the DDC learned that most people who test positive using rapid antigen test kits (ATK) have few or no symptoms.
Hence, the DDC has stopped adding these results to its daily Covid-19 count, said Sumanee, who is also assistant spokesperson of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).
She added that the removal of ATK results from the dashboard would have no effect on the country’s estimate of COVID-19 cases because the figures would now focus on people with severe symptoms who need hospitalisation.
Sumanee added that the new system of counting COVID-19 cases will be applied from the beginning of next month./.