Bangkok (VNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has revised its forecast for foreign arrivals from 18-20 million to 25 million in 2023 after China eased COVID-19 travel restrictions.



TAT expects about 500,000 Chinese tourists to visit Thailand during the Lunar New Year holidays at the end of January.



To prepare for a potential influx of Chinese tourists, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports plans to offer COVID-19 shots to tourists at an affordable price.



According to Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the vaccination service will be available to tourists from any country and may possibly cost between 500-800 baht (15-23 USD) per person.



Phiphat said he will meet with Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul and Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob to discuss plans to preparing for a potential surge in foreign arrivals next year./.