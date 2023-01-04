World International trade – Malaysia’s economic leverage in 2022 Despite difficulties caused by COVID-19, international trade was considered Malaysia’s economic leverage in 2022, expanding by close to 30% to 2.613 trillion MYR (593.5 billion USD) for the period of January to November 2022, according to the latest figure published by the Department of Statistics of Malaysia.

World Vietnam becomes largest importer of RoK The Republic of Korea (RoK) posted a trade surplus of 34.26 billion USD with Vietnam in 2022, according to the country's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE).

World Floods in Philippines leave 51 dead The death toll from floods in the Philippines last week has risen to 51, the Philippine government said on December 3, adding that over 33,000 people still remained in temporary shelters.

World Indonesia eyes 11 bln USD in capital market in 2023 Indonesia aims to raise 170 trillion rupiah (10.92 billion USD) in the capital market in 2023, including from initial public offerings and debt instruments, well below the amount raised in 2022, the country's financial regulator said on January 2.