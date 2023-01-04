Thailand adopts five-year tourism development plan
The Thai Cabinet on January 3 approved its third national tourism development plan for 2023-2027, with an aim to make the country one of the world's top wellness destinations.
Pattaya, Thailand (Photo: Xinhua)
Deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Taisaranakul said the plan will serve as a guideline for relevant agencies at national and local levels to map out action plans for tourism development.
It will be used as a framework for post-pandemic tourism development, with measures to resolve problems, revitalise and prepare the industry for the path to the "next normal".
The plan's vision is to rebuild a high-value tourism industry with resilience, sustainability and inclusive growth, she said, adding that key performance indicators for the plan include tourism contributing at least 25% to GDP and at least 3,000 tourism businesses and tourist spots being certified each year.
It also aims to increase tourist spending by 5% per year and the country being ranked among the top 35 countries under the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, she added./.