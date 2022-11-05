Fruits at a commercial centre in the capital of Bangkok. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand aims to earn 200 billion THB (over 5 billion USD) from the export of fruit in 2023, according to the country’s Department of Agriculture.



The department’s director-general, Raphiphat Chantarasriwong, said China remains the biggest export market, purchasing 84.75% of the total fruit export of Thailand. Other major markets are Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Republic of Korea and the US.



He expected China will import 2.39 million tonnes of Thai fruit worth 159 billion THB next year.



He said Thailand plans to apply to export more types of fruits to several countries after negotiating with foreign markets.



“We plan to apply for exports of date palm, passion fruit and salak to China; coconut husk to Saudi Arabia; lychee, longan, rambutan, dragon fruit and pomelo to the US; mango, mangosteen and pomelo to Japan, and lychee, longan and pineapple to Australia,” he was quoted by local newspaper as saying.

Thailand held the “Asia Fruit Logistica” fair from November 2 to 4 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok. The annual event has been organised for the past 15 years with participation from Thai and international agricultural authorities, fruit importers/exporters, and companies across the fruit supply chain to carry out fruit-trade negotiations. The event also helps local firms to explore new market opportunities in the Asian region./.