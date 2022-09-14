World Indonesia surpasses Thailand, Malaysia in tourism index Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan has said Indonesia's Travel and Tourism Development Index score increased, from 4.2 to 4.4 and rose from the 44th ranking to 32nd.

World Laos, Cambodia enhance legislative ties President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin and his Lao counterpart Xaysomphone Phomvihane held talks in Vientiane on September 14 to enhance bilateral legislative cooperation.

World Thailand's gems, jewelry exports tipped for 20% expansion Thailand's gems and jewelry exports are expected to grow by 20% this year after purchase orders rose significantly over the first seven months of this year, Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit has said.

ASEAN 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting opens The 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM 54) and related meetings officially opened in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on September 14.