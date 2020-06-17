World Thailand to launch 1-baht savings bonds Thailand is planning to sell 200 million THB (6.4 million USD) worth of savings bonds at an unprecedented face value of 1 THB each through the blockchain-based e-wallet system of Krungthai Bank (KTB).

World Thailand continues to support COVID-19 victims Thailand’s cabinet on June 16 approved four aid packages for people hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic who have not previously been given help.

World Cambodia cuts 2021 State budget due to COVID-19 The Cambodian Government on June 16 announced a plan to reduce the 2021 State budget to 4 billion USD due to the impacts of COVID-19.