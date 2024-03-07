World Thailand’s business registrations set to soar this year Thailand’s Commerce Ministry foresees a positive trend in new business registrations for this year as its tourism, e-commerce and electric vehicles (EV) market are expected to recover.

World Australian companies plan to invest 5.18 billion USD in Malaysia At the roundtable dialogue between Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Australian companies in Melbourne on the sideline of the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, major Australian groups have shown interest to invest a total of 5.18 billion USD in the Southeast Asian country.

ASEAN Indonesia aims to catch up with Vietnam's trade with EU Indonesia's Trade Ministry is convinced that the country's foreign trade will surpass that of Vietnam after the completion of the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA).