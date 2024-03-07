Thailand aims to become Asia’s hotel, restaurant, catering epicentre
The Commerce Ministry of Thailand has set a target of turning the country into the epicentre of the hotel, restaurant and catering (HoReCa) industry in Asia.
A chef prepares a dish at THAIFEX-HOREC ASIA 2024. (Photo: bangkokpost.com)Bangkok (VNA) - The Commerce Ministry of Thailand has set a target of turning the country into the epicentre of the hotel, restaurant and catering (HoReCa) industry in Asia.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of THAIFEX-HOREC ASIA 2024 on February 6, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the trade show will open new business avenues for entrepreneurs in the HoReCa sector to elevate their business to the next level through intelligent technologies, innovations, and local wisdom.
He expressed his belief that following the success of THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2023, the current event will pave the way for Thailand to become a hub for the HoReCa industry in Asia.
Phumtham said Thailand faces economic problems which require stimulus to sustain growth.
He said this trade show is crucial in supporting the needs of the tourism industry, in line with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's vision of promoting Thailand as a tourism hub based on its strength in hospitality and service.
Moreover, this event will help the tourism industry meet its full potential, said Phumtham.
He said Thailand is the eighth-most popular tourist destination in the world, thanks to its vibrant culture, mouthwatering food, and breathtaking landscapes. Tourism revenue reached 2.3 trillion baht (64.6 billion USD) in 2023, representing 70% of the annual expenditure budget.
Held for the first time by the Department of International Trade Promotion, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and Koelnmesse from March 6-8, the trade show is showcasing over 300 companies from 23 countries, including Thailand, covering 27,000 square metres, and featuring nine HoReCa segments: Bakery & Ice Cream, Café & Bar, Cleaning and Laundry, Dining, Furnishing, Kitchen, Services, Tech, and Wellness.
With the event expected to draw 20,000 buyers and visitors worldwide, it will provide an opportunity for business owners and hospitality industry professionals to display their innovations, creative designs, and products which enhance international marketing opportunities./.