World Singapore to hold virtual IP Week@SG IP Week@SG, a global conference organised by the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS), will go virtual this year from August 25-27.

World Indonesian Foreign Minister visits China Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi is paying an official visit to China during which she is set to have talks with Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the bilateral relations, anti-pandemic cooperation, and other issues.

World Japanese foreign minister visits Papua New Guinea, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu is visiting Papua New Guinea and three countries in the Greater Mekong Subregion, namely Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar from August 20 to 25.

World Indonesia focuses on infrastructure development to support growth An Indonesian minister has affirmed that the country’s government is strongly committed to developing land transportation infrastructure nationwide to support economic growth.