Thailand aims to become first ASEAN nation to roll out 5G commercial service
Thailand is striving to become the first country in ASEAN to launch 5G commercial service, while existing 4G systems are ready to be upgraded to 5G, government deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said.
Illustrative image (Photo: nationthailand.com)
She said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has encouraged investment in 5G to develop technology and the industrial structure. Fifth-generation connection and technologies would be used in the Eastern Economic Corridor as well as in big cities to turn them into “smart cities”.
Ratchada said the 5G project would commence in 2023 and cover 98 percent of the population by 2027.
The connection speed is expected to be 100 mbps in cities and 50 mbps in other areas. Some 7,000 SMEs are expected to apply 5G technology, and its value is likely to be 6.6 percent of the country’s GDP.
Moreover, basic education will be able to access about 700,000 digital educational services, which might help raise Thailand’s IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking to number eight.
Meanwhile, 5G innovation research can spur commerce by 50 percent, she added.
The Thai government has agreed in principle to apply incentives, including tax privileges, as a tool to promote the industrial sector using 5G technology in its production.
Rachada said the first meeting of the National 5G Committee chaired by Prime Minister Prayut on August 14 agreed that incentives such as a corporate income tax cut, special funding and soft loans would be instrumental to encouraging the private sector to rapidly adopt 5G technology.
The meeting also approved pilot 5G projects./.