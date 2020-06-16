World Singapore updates entry-exit regulations The Singapore Department of Health on June 15 announced new entry-exit regulations to be applied from June 18.

World Indonesia’s imports plunge further in April-May Indonesia’s imports nosedived in April and May in the wake of declining demand caused by the COVID-19, said head of the Statistics Indonesia (BPS) Suhariyanto on June 15.

World Japan to ease travel restrictions with flights to Vietnam Japan will ease travel restrictions imposed to keep the COVID-19 pandemic in check, starting with flights to Vietnam on a limited basis later this month, according to Kyodo News.

World Indonesia prepares more stimulus packages for industrial sector The Indonesian government is preparing additional stimulus packages for the industrial sector, which was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita.