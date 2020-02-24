Thailand: Air Force deploys UAV to put out forest fire
Thailand’s Air Force Chief ACM Manat Wongwat has deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to join in an operation to put out a forest fire in the central province of Nakhon Nayok.
Bangkok (NNT/VNA) – Thailand’s Air Force Chief ACM Manat Wongwat has deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to join in an operation to put out a forest fire in the central province of Nakhon Nayok.
The forest fire has engulfed Khao Makha Thong and Khao Tabak mountain areas in Nakhon Nayok province with smoke billowing over the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy and the Pre-cadet School and nearby areas.
The Air Force chief deployed the UAV to take pictures of hot spots in Khao Makha Thong and Khao Tabak mountain areas for use as information to help relevant agencies take steps to prevent or extinguish future forest fires. Two C-130 transport planes from Air Wing 6 and a BT-67 plane from Air Wing 46 in Phitsanulok province were dispatched carrying 10,000 litres of Fire Wall II gel to put out the forest fire. A tactical Combat Control Team was set up to coordinate integrated cooperation with Khao Yai national park officials, provincial disaster relief officials and the Army.
The Fire Wall II gel is an organic polymer which absorbs humidity and reduces the temperature of a fire; it is non-toxic and is degradable in 28 days. Fire Wall II gel is more efficient in extinguishing a fire than normal water which mostly evaporate due to the heat./.
The forest fire has engulfed Khao Makha Thong and Khao Tabak mountain areas in Nakhon Nayok province with smoke billowing over the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy and the Pre-cadet School and nearby areas.
The Air Force chief deployed the UAV to take pictures of hot spots in Khao Makha Thong and Khao Tabak mountain areas for use as information to help relevant agencies take steps to prevent or extinguish future forest fires. Two C-130 transport planes from Air Wing 6 and a BT-67 plane from Air Wing 46 in Phitsanulok province were dispatched carrying 10,000 litres of Fire Wall II gel to put out the forest fire. A tactical Combat Control Team was set up to coordinate integrated cooperation with Khao Yai national park officials, provincial disaster relief officials and the Army.
The Fire Wall II gel is an organic polymer which absorbs humidity and reduces the temperature of a fire; it is non-toxic and is degradable in 28 days. Fire Wall II gel is more efficient in extinguishing a fire than normal water which mostly evaporate due to the heat./.