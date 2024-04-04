Illustrative image. Chiang Mai authorities have been working with residents to find causes and solutions for farm burning (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) - Air pollution in Thailand's Chiang Mai has improved from last year, and hopes are rising for good air quality in the future in the northern province and its main city, provincial Governor Nirat Wongsitthithavorn has said.



Nirat made the comment during a discussion on pollution suppression and mitigation with representatives of 15 consulates and consulate-general offices in the province.



He said Chiang Mai authorities had prepared a pollution mitigation plan to help control the number of forest fires and agricultural burning.



Local authorities have been working with residents to reduce the amount of burning, including finding causes and solutions for farm burning and providing jobs for those whose livelihood depends on forest, he noted, adding that this has helped to improve the wildfire situation in the province.



According to him, local authorities have also been collaborating with organisations to reduce air pollution as well as trying to extinguish wildfires in 24 hours, adding that those approaches are helping to reduce levels of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns (PM2.5.)



The highest PM2.5 reading in Chiang Mai in 2023 was 365 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³), but so far this year the peak has been 162, Niran said.



He elaborated that the air quality has improved a lot from last year, as well as compared to the past, but local authorities will work harder enhance the quality in the future./.