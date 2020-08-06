ASEAN Myanmar provides aid for street children during COVID-19 pandemic Myanmar's Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement has provided aid for street children from Mandalay and Yangon region during COVID-19 pandemic under a project plan regarding preventive measures and response to COVID-19, according to a ministry's official.

ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN-US Dialogue Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, Head of Vietnam's ASEAN SOM, attended the 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue, which was held via video conference on August 5 to discuss cooperation orientations between the two sides in the coming time and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

ASEAN Lao holds flag-raising ceremony to mark ASEAN 53rd anniversary A solemn flag-raising ceremony was held at the office of the Lao Foreign Ministry in Vientiane to mark the 53rd anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

World Indonesia's economy contracts for first time in two decades Indonesia's economy contracted in the second quarter for the first time in more than two decades as it was slammed by coronavirus restrictions, with warnings that the recovery could be among the weakest in Southeast Asia.