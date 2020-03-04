Thailand announces new countermeasures against COVID-19
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on March 3 announced new measures to fight the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
Illustrative image (Photo: Bangkok Post)
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on March 3 announced new measures to fight the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
The Thai government’s spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat said state officials have to suspend or postpone business trips to countries and regions where the virus is spreading. If they cannot cancel the trips, they need permission from their heads or related agencies.
State employees who have returned to Thailand from countries and regions at risk or have transited these places or suspected to have contracted the virus can work at home for 14 days to observe their condition.
The Thai government will set up an information center to integrate information from all agencies and receive feedbacks as well as provide the right information to the public regarding COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce must prevent hoarding of products such as gels and masks, both online and in stores.
Transport agencies and local administrative bodies must strictly screen passengers at key areas such as airports, train stations and bus stations.
The Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have to closely monitor Thais living in the countries and regions hit by the virus.
The Ministries of Interior and Defense were assigned to prepare locations for quarantine and observe the condition of people who have returned to Thailand or those who are suspected of having been infected.
State agencies will have to seek the cooperation of private companies to avoid or postpone activities that will see mass gatherings of people, which might expose them to the risk of virus infection.
The Thai government had announced the COVID-19 outbreak as an emergency after it was declared as a dangerous communicable disease on February 24./.
