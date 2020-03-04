World Cambodia raises electricity output for domestic consumption The first phase of a 380 million USD HFO power plant in Kandal province’s Lvea Em district will begin operations in April and produce 100MW of electricity, said the Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy.

World Singapore bars visitors from RoK, northern Italy, Iran Singapore has expanded its entry restrictions to bar visitors who have travelled to the Republic of Korea, Iran or northern Italy within the past 14 days.

World Malaysia delays first parliament sitting in 2020 The first sitting of the Parliament of Malaysia expected to open on March 9 will be postponed till May 18, according to local media.

World ASEAN senior officials gather in Da Nang The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) took place in the central coastal city of Da Nang on March 4 with the participation of hundreds of senior officials from the 10 ASEAN member countries.