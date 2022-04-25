Thailand announces three over-23-year-old footballers for SEA Games 31
Coach Alexandre Polking of Thai men’s football team has revealed his selection of three over-23-year-old players for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam next month.
They include goalkeeper Kawin and midfielders Worachit Kanitsribamphen and Weerathep Pomphan. They have all made appearance at SEA Games, the regional biggest sports event.
The 25-year-old high-performing Worachit and his teammates championed at SEA Games 2017.
The men’s football tournament will kick off on May 6, and the women’s football events from May 9 – 21. Meanwhile, the men’s futsal will be held from May 11 – 20 and the women’s, from May 10 – 19.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23. Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic./.