Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand is confident that it will host a successful 2025 SEA Games in three localities - Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla - from Dec 9-20, 2025, according to Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT).



Governor of the SAT Gongsak Yodmani said at a conference on May 16 in Phnom Penh that all preparations are in place to ensure the 33rd edition of the biennial Games will run smoothly.



Over the past 30 years, Thailand has hosted three major sporting events, including the SEA Games 18th in Chiang Mai (1995), the Asian Games 8th in Bangkok (1998), and SEA Games 24th in Nakhon Ratchasima (2007).



Vice president of the Southeast Asian Games Federation Dato Seri Chaiyapak Siriwak affirmed that the SEA Games 33 will be organised in accordance with international standards. The event will include most of the sports in the Olympic and ASIAD systems.

During the closing ceremony of SEA Games 32, the current host country will hand over the games flag to Thailand, the next host country./.