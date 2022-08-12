Thailand approves agricultural plan for Eastern Economic Corridor provinces
The Thai Cabinet has approved a five-year agricultural development plan for provinces inside the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).
Bangkok (VNA) –
Government deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said the plan will involve 101 development projects to be carried out from next year to 2027.
It will have a 2.84-billion-THB (about 80 million USD) budget – 1.535 billion THB from the state and 1.31 billion THB from the private sector, Ratchada said.
She said the plan’s overall goal is to increase the income of farmers and farmers’ GDP in the EEC by 2027.
The plan also intends to turn Chachoengsao province into a hub for raising fishes and shrimps for industrial purpose, making Chonburi province a major source of energy plants and turning Rayong province into a hub for fruits and fresh seafoods.
The plan will be carried out under three strategies, the spokeswoman continued, with the first to increase production with agricultural and bio technologies, the second to add value to products with innovation and marketing, and the third to develop human resources for the agricultural sector.
The official added that the development will serve as a role model for other parts of the country as well./.