World Malaysia: Palm oil boasts potential despite lower prices Malaysia’s palm oil potential remains intact despite softening crude palm oil (CPO) prices, and its prospects will remain bright in the second half of this year, according to Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

World Cambodia launches upper Mekong aquatic research Cambodia has inaugurated the Upper Mekong Aquatic Animal Production and Research Centre in northeastern Stung Treng province, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

World Indonesia prepares strategies to respond to global food crisis Indonesia has prepared several strategies to address the impact of the current global food crisis, which include increasing production, diversifying food, strengthening stocks, and modernising the agriculture sector, according to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture.