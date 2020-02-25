Thailand approves aid package to help drought-hit farmers
Illustrative image (Photo: Bangkok Post)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s cabinet on February 25 approved a aid package worth 3.12 billion THB (98.3 million USD) to support farmers hurt by prolonged drought.
The package will benefit more than 530,000 eligible farmers in 19 provinces, said deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhanadirek.
Sponsored by the central budget, it covers five projects including a scheme to promote farmers growing crops that use less water, another to maintain the quality and volume of rice production, and one to promote farmers raising tilapia and poultry, she noted.
The scheme to promote farmers growing crops that use less water is estimated to cost 348 million THB, while another to maintain the quality and volume of rice for the 2020 – 2021 crop year will cost 1.74 billion THB, she added.
Some 260 million THB of the total budget will go to promote farmers raising tilapia and the remaining budget will be allocated to promote farmers raising poultry and freshwater prawn to generate extra income.
The cabinet also approved allowing the farm aid fund to extend 538 million THB worth of no-interest loans to farmers to build water supply for their farmland, she said.
Thailand has been striken by the worst drought in decades with water levels in the country’s main reservoirs hitting very low. The Thai government has urged people to save water while farmers have been asked to not grow off-season rice.
The dry spell in Thailand lasts from November to May every year./.
