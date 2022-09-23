Thailand approves longer stays for tourists during peak tourist season
The Thai Cabinet has approved a 45-day stay for tourists entitled to visa exemptions and 30 days for those eligible for the Visa on Arrival programme in order to help boost the tourism sector during the travel season.
The measure was proposed by the Ministry of Interior and approved on Sept. 20. It extends the period of stay from 30 to 45 days for tourists arriving from countries that receive visa exemptions, while those eligible for Visas on Arrival can stay up to 30 days instead of the previous 15 days.
The extension will be temporary, running from October 1 to the end of March 2023, to correspond with the peak tourist season, when many tourists from Europe and the United States are expected to travel to Thailand to escape the cold winter.
According to Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, about 5 million foreign tourists have arrived in Thailand so far this year, including about 1 million this month alone. The government estimates that the number of foreign tourists will reach 10 million by the end of 2022, generating 2.38 trillion THB in tourism revenue./.