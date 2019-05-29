Three new MPs endorsed by the Election Commission (from left) Watanya Wongopas; Srinuan Boonlue; and Jitpas Kridakorn (Source: Bangkok Post)

- The Election Commission (EC) of Thailand has endorsed three new female members of the House of Representatives, bringing the total number of approved MPs to a full 500.Srinuan Boonlue of the Future Forward Party (FFP) won the by-election in Chiang Mai’s constituency 8 on May 26. The votes for her and candidates of other parties led to a slight re-allocation of party-list MPs based on the EC’s calculation method.In addition to the FFP, the People’s State Power (Palang Pracharath Party) and Democrat parties each obtained one extra seat in the parliament, with their new MPs Watanya Wongopasi and Jitpas Kridakorn, respectively.At the same time, the change of vote numbers mean Peerawit Ruangruedonlapak of the Thai Rak Tham Party will have to give up his seat, the only one of the party, after 18 days.Thailand’s National Assembly consists of the House of Representatives and the Senate.The House of Representatives comprises 500 seats with a four-year tenure. It elected Chuan Leekpai from the Democrat Party as its new speaker on May 25.According to the latest results, of the 500 seats, the Pheu Thai Party won 136 seats, the Palang Pracharath Party 116, the FFP 81, the Democrat Party 53, and the Bhumjaithai Party 51. Other parties secured fewer than 10 seats each.-VNA