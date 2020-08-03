Thai authorities arrest a drug trafficker (Photo: The Nation Thailand/Asian News Network)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau announced on August 2 that authorities have arrested 1,374 suspects and seized drugs worth about 535 million baht (17.1 million USD) in a crackdown in the northern region from April to June.

Secretary-General of the Office of Narcotic Control Board (ONCB) Niyom Termsrisuk said the most typical of all drugs seized is crystal methamphetamine.

He said there has been a major influx of crystal methamphetamine this year as a result of the heavy suppression in the neighbouring country of Myanmar.

In July alone, 40 big bags containing 1,200 kg of crystal methamphetamine were discovered inside cow dung sacks in a truck in the southern province of Surat Thani.

The two arrestees confessed that the meth came from Myanmar, Niyom said.

Crystal methamphetamine is being trafficked through Thailand more frequently and in larger quantities.

The ONCB official explained that Myanmar had always been a transit route where drugs are then transported to southern Thailand, and then shipped by sea to third countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan and Australia./.