World Philippines announces 526-billion-USD package to deal with COVID-19 Secretary of Philippines’ Department of Finance Carlos Dominguez III on March 16 announced a 27.1 billion peso (526 million USD) spending plan for everyone affected by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

World COVID-19: Malaysia orders movement control Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced on late March 16 that the entire country will be on a movement control order starting from March 18-31 to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

World Southeast Asian nations work hard to fight COVID-19 Many Southeast Asian countries on March 16 said that they are continuously implementing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

World Indonesia’s tourism sector reports 1.5-bln-USD losses due to COVID-19 The Indonesian tourism sector has suffered losses of at least 1.5 billion USD since January amid growing fears over the COVID-19, said Chairman of the Indonesia Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI) Hariyadi B. Sukamdani.