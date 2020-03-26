World Singapore announces second aid package to cope with COVID-19 Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Heng Swee Keat on March 26 announced the government’s supplementary budget worth 48.4 billion SGD (33.7 billion USD) to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

World RoK banks expand presence in Southeast Asia Banks of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have strengthened their foothold in Southeast Asia by opening more branches in the rapidly-growing market, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said.