World Singapore begins COVID-19 vaccination for health workers Senior staff nurse Sarah Lim has become the first person in Singapore to receive the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech.

World FTA, RCEP key driver for Cambodia’s post-COVID-19 economic growth The recently-signed Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade pact are expected to be a key driver to reboot Cambodia's economic growth in the post-COVID-19 era.

World Economists optimistic about Malaysia’s GDP expansion Economists have maintained their 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecasts for Malaysia after November exports fared better than the consensus estimate.