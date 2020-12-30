Thailand bans gatherings over COVID-19 fears
The Government of Thailand has banned all gatherings "posing risk of disease transmission", except for household meetings and government activities, effective immediately in COVID-19-hit areas.
Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said in COVID-19 "maximum control zones" and "control zones", gatherings and activities that would draw crowds are prohibited except for household gatherings and government activities.
Gatherings and activities in government-designated "close surveillance zones" and "surveillance zones" can take place if they receive prior approval from provincial governors. Household gatherings and government activities are again excepted.
Provincial governors are to declare which areas are designated maximum control, control, close surveillance and surveillance zones. They will also set their own policies on quarantine for arrivals, Taweesilp said.
Violators will face punishment under Section 18 of the Executive Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations. The section carries a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht (around 1,300 USD).
The move came after the latest COVID-19 outbreak was found to have spread to a majority of provinces across the country.
Thailand reported 250 new COVID-19 cases on December 30, raising the total number to 6,690, including 61 deaths. The new cases included 241 infections in the community, eight in quarantine establishments and one Myanmar person illegally entering the country.
The new COVID-19 outbreak has to date spread to 48 out of the country’s 77 provinces and cities./.
