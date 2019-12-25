World Indonesia: 98 percent of rivers polluted Head of Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency Doni Monardo has said that 98 percent of rivers in the country have been polluted, especially in major cities.

World Thailand’s exports continue facing hurdles Thailand’s exports fell for the fourth consecutive month in November, mainly due to lower prices of oil and agricultural products, a slowdown in the world economy, the US-China trade tensions, and rising baht.

World Singaporean SMEs scale back expansion plans Expectations of business expansion among Singapore small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have sunk to the lowest since 2009, according to a quarterly survey by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and Experian that was announced on December 23. ​

World Indonesia: 91 strategic national projects completed Indonesian Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs on December 23 announced a list of 91 out of a total 223 strategic national projects that have been completed in 2019.