Thailand bans rallies, public gatherings to prevent COVID-19 spread
Illustrative image (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) - The Ratchakitcha, or Government Gazette website, of Thailand on March 6 published an order prohibiting rallies or public gatherings that could risk spreading COVID-19 in provinces at high risk.
Chief of Defence Forces, General Chalermpol Srisawat, signed the order on March 5 prohibiting people from holding rallies or public gatherings in Bangkok, Samut Prakarn, Samut Songkhram, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathum, and Pathum Thani provinces without approval from officials.
People who violate the order will face two years' imprisonment, or fine up to 40,000 baht (1,300 USD), or both.
Metropolitan Police chief Pol Lt-General Phukphong Phongpetra said that the bureau has deployed 32 companies of crowd control police, or 4,800 officers, to ensure public safety./.