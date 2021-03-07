World Thailand mulls COVID-19 vaccine passports to boost tourism sector Thailand is considering COVID-19 vaccine passports and quarantine exemption in an effort to boost the ailing tourism sector as inoculation rolled out worldwide, China’s Xinhua News Agency has reported.

World Vietnam calls on Myanmar to end violence, find satisfactory solution Vietnam has called on parties in Myanmar to restrain, end violence, ensure safety for civilians, and conduct dialogues towards a satisfactory solution in conformity with the country’s Constitution and law as well as its people’s aspirations so as to facilitate the democratic process.

ASEAN Vietnam attends meeting of ASEAN-China Joint Cooperation Committee Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, attended the 22nd meeting of the ASEAN-China Joint Cooperation Committee (ACJCC) via videoconference on March 5.

World COVID-19 developments remain complicated in Southeast Asia The Philippines Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,045 new COVID-19 cases on March 5, the record number in four months, raising the total count in the country to 587,704.