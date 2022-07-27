World Two Thai beaches make top 20 list of most beautiful beaches in the world Two of Thailand’s beaches have made it onto a recent top 20 list of the most beautiful beaches in the world. In response, the prime minister has told tourism-related agencies to continue making preparations for the arrival of foreign tourists.

World Thailand’s foreign investments soar in H1 Investments by overseas companies registered under the Foreign Business Act (FBA) of Thailand rose by 73.5% year-on-year in the first six months of 2022.

ASEAN Thailand’s aviation makes recovery after pandemic Thailand’s aviation industry is making steady progress in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd (AoT) anticipates a full recovery by the end of 2024.