Thailand bans single-use plastic bags
Thailand began the year with a ban on single-use plastic bags at major stores, continuing a campaign launched by the government and retailers towards a complete ban in 2021 to reduce waste and debris discharged into the sea.
Activists join a campaign called 'Everyday Say No to Plastic Bags' on Dec 25 at the EmQuartier shopping mall in Bangkok.(Source: bangkokpost.com)
Thailand had been ranked sixth among the world's top countries that dump waste into the sea, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-Archa said, noting that during the past five months, the country was down to the 10th position thanks to such joint efforts.
Last year, the country reduced the use of plastic bags by 2 billion, or about nearly 5,800 tonnes of plastic waste during the first phase of the campaign to encourage consumers’ voluntarily refusal of plastic bags from stores.
Varawut said the most challenging aspect would be the last 40 percent of plastic bags used at fresh markets and in rural areas./.