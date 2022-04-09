World Khmer-Vietnamese Association in Cambodia convenes third congress Chau Van Chi was re-elected as President of the Khmer-Vietnamese Association (KVA) in Cambodia for the 2021-26 term at the association’s third congress held in Phnom Penh on April 9.

