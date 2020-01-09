Thailand beat Bahrain 5-0 in AFC U-23 Championship opener
Suphanat Mueanta of Thailand (Source: thethaovanhoa.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - Thailand started their AFC U-23 Championship with a 5-0 win over Bahrain at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on January 8.
Hosts Thailand showed attacking intentions right from the whistle, and their efforts soon paid off when Suphanat Mueanta opened the scoring in the 12th minute.
Shortly after half time, Thai captain Supachok doubled his team’s lead.
Left winger Suphanat’s second goal, which sandwiched a strike from an acute angle by his older brother Supachok, helped the hosts enjoy a 3-0 lead in the 79th minute.
Jaroensak Wonggorn, who took Suphanat's place in the 87th minute, grabbed a brace in the last minutes before the final whistle.
The victory puts Thailand top of Group A.
In the earlier Group A match at Thammasat Stadium, Australia drew 1-1 with Iraq.
Matches in Groups B and C will take place on January 9. U23 Vietnam will play against U23 UAE in the first match of Group D at 5:15 pm on January 10./.