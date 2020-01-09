World 1,500 artefacts repatriated to Indonesia from Netherlands Some 1,500 of Indonesia’s pre-dated artefacts have been returned to the island country for the first time from the Netherlands after an agreement between the two countries was reached four years ago.

World African swine fever spreads in Indonesia The African swine fever (ASF) outbreak in North Sumatra, Indonesia, in the past few months has worsened, spreading to 18 regencies and cities across the province.

World Indonesian FM discusses with Iranian, US ambassadors Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has had discussions with Iranian Ambassador to Indonesia Mohammad Azad and US Ambassador to Indonesia Joseph R. Donovan Jr. amid the flare-up in tensions between the two nations, Antara News reported.

World Thai cabinet approves fiscal 2021 budget Thailand’s cabinet on January 7 approved the fiscal 2021 budget of 3.3 trillion THB (nearly 108.94 billion USD) with a deficit of 523 billion THB.