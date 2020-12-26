Thailand boosts domestic tourism
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said domestic travellers will continue to be a major market for at least the first four months of 2021.
Tourists take sunset pictures at Promthep Cape in Phuket, Thailand. (Photo: BangkokPost)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said domestic travellers will continue to be a major market for at least the first four months of 2021.
Speaking at the Tourism Council of Thailand meeting on December 25, Phiphat said tourism operators should not stop thinking about plans to attract the foreign market as it remains a vital source for tourism.
But to mention those plans out loud now may not be appropriate as Thailand is still struggling with a new wave of infections.
Phiphat said the summer season next year could be a good time to revive negotiations on travel bubbles with other countries as the pandemic is believed to be more controllable with warmer weather. Different countries have learned various methods to curb the outbreak while balancing their economic priorities, he said.
In the cabinet meeting scheduled for December 29, the Tourism and Sports Ministry is to propose a 5-billion-baht (166 million USD) stimulus campaign for senior travellers aged 55 and above that could help increase liquidity for tour operators because the scheme will require eligible tourists to buy tour packages only from operators, said Phiphat.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand also plans to announce the extension of the subsidy scheme for 1 million room nights for local travellers, despite the ongoing probe into fraud.
Moreover, if there is budget left over after the stimulus programmes expire in April, the ministry will work with the private sector, finding new stimulus projects or activities to maintain the momentum of the domestic market./.