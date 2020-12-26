World Russia-ASEAN relations at centre of attention at Moscow roundtable The prospect of the ASEAN-Russia ties was at centre of attention at a recent round-table conference held by the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC).

ASEAN Indonesia posts highest COVID-19 daily death toll Indonesia recorded its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 deaths on December 25 with 258 fatalities, taking the total to 20,847.

ASEAN Thailand opens electric ferry route on Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the opening ceremony of the “MINE (Mission no Emission) Smart Ferry” project, which features an electric ferry route on Chao Phraya river and Thailand’s first smart pier at CAT Tower Pier in Bangkok’s Bangrak district.

ASEAN Indonesia further revises down 2020 growth forecast Indonesia has continued revising its economic growth forecast for this year to a contraction of between 2.2 and 1.7 percent amid an increase of COVID-19 infections and tightened restrictions.