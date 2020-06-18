Thailand boosts green economy after COVID-19
Bangkok capital in Thailand (Source: picswe.com)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Board of Investment (BoI) has approved adjusting investment privileges and conditions for agriculture categories to promote the bio, circular and green (BCG) economy.
Duangjai Asawachintachit, BoI's secretary-general, said the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on June 17 approved a new agriculture category applying to high technology, namely plant factories.
A plant factory is a closed growing system that uses artificial control of light, temperature, moisture, carbon dioxide and minerals as well as the biological environment such as contamination of diseases and insects from water, air and plants.
Such products must be of high quality, safe and sufficient for both domestic consumption and exports.
This new category will be entitled to a corporate income tax exemption for five years./.