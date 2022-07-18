Thailand boosts robotics industry
The Thai government will boost the development of the robotics industry, Minister of Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn has said.
Robotics is a crucial opportunity for Thailand to create startups of use in industry. (Photo: ictvietnam.vn)
He noted that robotics is a crucial opportunity for Thailand to create startups of use in industry, building huge economic value for the country, which can be an incentive for investment from all over the world. Thailand has now greatly increased its potential in robotics and must continue to grow from the current prototype stage.
The government has put in place policies to promote startups and give them the capabilities to compete internationally, for example, a 10-year break on capital gains tax for both Thai and foreign investors investing in Thai startups in the 12 target industries, Chaiwut added.
The Digital Council of Thailand forecasts that the capital gains tax break will attract increased investments in startups of 320 billion THB (8.7 billion USD) in 2026, generating both direct and indirect employment and creating over 400,000 positions, as well as strengthening the domestic economy with a value of 790 billion THB.
Danuch Tanterdtid, Deputy Minister for Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, noted that the robotics industry is currently valued at more than 350.4 billion THB.
The global market is expected to grow to 1.7 trillion THB in the next five years, confirming the importance of the industry to Thailand's economy in the future./.