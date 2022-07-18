World At least 11 killed in traffic accident in Indonesia’s capital An oil tank truck hot several cars and motorcycles in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on July 18, claiming 11 lives and injuring many others, according to Indonesia’s rescue force.

World Indonesia optimistic about 5.1% growth in Q2 President Joko Widodo has recently said he was optimistic Indonesia's economy could have expanded 5.1% in the second quarter of 2022, supported by increasing public consumption and investment amid robust investors' confidence in the country.

World Thailand’s Chamber of Commerce says more migrant workers needed The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has emphasised the need for more migrant workers in various sectors to help the Thai economy recover from the pandemic.