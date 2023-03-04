Thailand braces for busy March of festivals and events
Thailand is gearing up for a busy month of festivals and events in March, with the return of many annual celebrations after a hiatus during the pandemic.
The month holds particular significance as it includes the important Buddhist festival of Makha Bucha Day, which celebrates a gathering between Lord Buddha and 1,250 of his disciples and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month. This year’s Makha Bucha Day falls on March 6.
Among the many events taking place is the Hok Peng Festival, to Worship Phra That Chao Phu Phiang Chae Haeng, which will be held from February 28 to March 6 at Wat Phra That Chae Haeng in Nan. The festival, which celebrates the sixth Northern Thai lunar month, includes a range of Buddhist activities, a traditional market and shopping street, and cultural processions and competitions.
Another festival not to be missed is the Hae Malai Khao Tok Festival in Maha Chana Chai District, Yasothon, from March 1-5. This cultural celebration involves tens of thousands of hand-made popped-rice garlands adorned on floats, with workshops and competitions for making the garlands also taking place.
Between March 2 and 6, the Prachin Buri Makha Bucha Day Celebration will take place at Thailand’s oldest and largest bodhi tree. Activities include worshipping the Lord Buddha’s relics, merit-making and blessing rituals, exhibitions, cultural performances, sales of community products, a local market, and tours of Si Mahosot Ancient town.
Meanwhile, Roi Et will host the Bun Phawet Merit Making Fair from March 3-5, where visitors can experience the unique Heet Sib Song merit-making tradition, and the Ban Pa Meang Orchid Tree Blossoms Festival from March 3-5, celebrating the white blossoms of the orchid tree that adorn the valley village of Ban Pa Meang.
Other events include the Thao Suranari Memorial Fair in Nakhon Ratchasima from March 23 to April 3, which commemorates a famous heroine of ancient Thai history; the Ranong Hot Springs Festival on March 31, which celebrates the province’s health-giving Thai-style onsen in hot springs; and the Prasat Muang Tam Festival on March 31, which features a light-and-sound presentation, cultural shows, beauty pageant, and fair selling local products and food.
There will also be plenty of opportunities to experience local culture and traditions, such as the ASEAN Barred Ground Dove Festival in Yala from March 4-5 and the Lamduan Flower Festival – Traditions of the Four Thai Ethnic Groups in Si Sa Ket from March 8-12.
Visitors can also enjoy activities such as bird and butterfly watching at Kaeng Krachan National Park Protection Unit 4 in Phetchaburi from March to May, and the PELUPO International Music Festival on March 11 at Siam Country Club in Pattaya, Chon Buri.
Check out the comprehensive list at www.bit.ly/3mi7JNA./.