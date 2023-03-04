World Indonesia urges ASEAN to cooperate against fake news Indonesia, as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2023, has called on regional countries to cooperate in combating fake news and misinformation related to government.

World Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak acquitted of audit tampering The High Court of Malaysia on March 3 acquitted former Prime Minister Najib Razak of audit tampering, but he will continue to serve his 12-year prison term from another case.

World ASEAN, EAEU share experience on digitilisation The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have held a seminar on digital transformation to share experience and best practices on digitalisation in the two regional blocs.

World Indonesia promotes education on disaster response in schools The implementation of the disaster education curriculum is an important part of Indonesia's efforts to mitigate disaster risk, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (PMK) Muhadjir Effendy has said.