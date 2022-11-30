Thailand: Bus accident kills three, injures dozens
A bus accident has killed at least three people and injured more than 40 others in Thailand's northern province of Tak, local media reported on November 30.
The bus was carrying migrant workers from Myanmar to a factory in Songkhla province of Thailand when it crashed through the middle barrier of the road and plunged into the roadside ditch on November 29 night.
The injured have been rushed to a local hospital, and the cause of the accident was still under investigation./.