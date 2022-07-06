Thai and Cambodian police raid premises in Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia, where Thais were working for a phone scam gang, in March 2022. (Photo: Bangkokpost.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai cabinet has approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be signed between the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society of Thailand and the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications of Cambodia on cooperation in the suppression of cyber-related scams, according to Thai government deputy spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul.



Under the MoU, officials of the two countries will exchange technical expertise and effective methods for the suppression of "call centre" and "hybrid scam" gangs. They will appoint coordinators to facilitate the investigation and compilation of evidence in Thailand and Cambodia including data on users of voice communication services on the internet so as to be able to catch the offenders.



The MoU is expected to facilitate the transfer of criminals under the extradition treaty between Thailand and Cambodia as well as other laws and regulations of the two countries.



Traisulee Traisoranakul said the signing of the MoU is set for July 11, when Thai Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakomanusorn will visit Cambodia./.