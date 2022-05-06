Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia issue joint statement on upcoming gatherings
Thailand, Cambodia, and Indonesia have issued a joint statement regarding their respective roles as hosts of three upcoming leaders’ meetings in 2022.
The three ASEAN member states made a joint statement, saying that it is a privilege to host ASEAN-related meetings from November 11 to 13, the G20 Summit in Indonesia from November 15 to 16, and the Asia Pacific Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Thailand from November 18 to 19.
The joint statement said that these meetings “share commonalities that provide a unique opportunity for all participating countries/economies to jointly advance the collective global and regional agenda and efforts to bring peace, prosperity, and sustainable and inclusive development to all our peoples.”
According to the joint statement, ASEAN, under the banner of "ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together," commits to addressing the common challenges they face and maintaining the dynamism of ASEAN Community building with a strong sense of togetherness.
Member states are determined to strengthen their resilience in the face of global uncertainties and to maintain ASEAN’s central role in the regional architecture that emphasises constructive engagement based on the principle of equal mutual respect and interest.
Accelerating their efforts to recover from COVID-19 impacts, promoting ASEAN integration and competitiveness for long-term and inclusive growth in the context of the 4IR, and enhancing peoples’ health security and social protection are among their top priorities.
The G20, with its theme of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger,” aims to facilitate a strong and inclusive recovery for all. Indonesia is committed to ensuring the G20 is relevant not only for its members but also for the world at large, particularly developing countries. Three priority areas have been identified, namely, strengthening global health architecture, digital transformation, and energy transitions, so that the G20 can serve as a catalyst for a strong and inclusive global recovery.
As for APEC 2022, the theme of “Open. Connect. Balance.” reflects the common goal and commitment of member economies to address the enormous challenges arising from the pandemic and conflicts whose adverse ramifications are being felt worldwide. It aims at advancing the vision for an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community.
As the host economy, Thailand calls for a refreshed conversation on the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific, advocates a safe and seamless return to travel, and emphasizes inclusivity and sustainability, through the application of the bio-circular-green economic model, as pivotal elements helping the region and the world to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
As Chairs of these important meetings this year, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Thailand are determined to work with all their partners and stakeholders to ensure a spirit of cooperation, as member states in Southeast Asia continue to strengthen ASEAN centrality, credibility, and relevance in maintaining peace and stability in their regional and global endeavors./.
